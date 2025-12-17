LSU Football Expected to be Major Player in Transfer Portal Market for a Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January as the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge begins evaluating potential targets.

Across the last two weeks, a myriad of top signal-callers have revealed intentions of entering the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. beginning to keep tabs on multiple quarterbacks.

There is a need for two signal-callers in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers down to one scholarship quarterback in Michael Van Buren following the departures of Garrett Nussmeier (NFL Draft) and Colin Hurley (Transfer Portal).

Now, LSU is expected to be a major player when it comes to the top quarterbacks in America entering the free agent market.

"LSU and Miami are going to be two of the quarterback players in this market. Obviously [DJ] Lagway could make sense there," On3 Sports Pete Nakos said.

"LSU and Miami are going to be the two biggest quarterback players in this market."



Three Quarterbacks to Know: LSU Portal Edition

No. 1: DJ Lagway - Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU labeled an early team to watch.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Arizona State signal-caller is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential Target: Bryce Underwood - Michigan

*Note: Underwood has not revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal. This is listed as a potential target if he were to do so.*

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program, but with Sherrone Moore out as the head coach, he could test the waters.

