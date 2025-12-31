LSU Football Eyeing Major Splash in Transfer Portal Amid Lane Kiffin's Rebuild

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be looking to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason with the program preparing to unleash a treasure chest full of cash in the Transfer Portal.

In what is set to be a pivotal two-week stretch in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. are aligned financially with an opportunity to strike gold in the free agent market on both sides of the ball.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, there are splash moves preparing to be made at the quarterback and wide reciever positions, among others, in January.

A look into two signal-callers and two pass-catchers worth keeping tabs on as the Transfer Portal prepares to open.

The Quarterbacks to Know: Transfer Edition

No. 1: Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby sits as the top-ranked signal-caller in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers reportedly heating up in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Some agent scuttlebutt. It sounds like former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is most likely headed to LSU at this point. — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurtonOTF) December 30, 2025

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal on Friday where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech has emerged as the program that has generated the most buzz, but recent reports indicate that the LSU Tigers are picking up steam.

No. 2: Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Bayou Bengals have been linked to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt since he revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal weeks ago where he now comes in as the No. 1 signal-caller in the market, according to the On3 Sports rankings.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are among the early teams to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports.

"LSU can go a couple of different ways, but Sam Leavitt ending up as head coach under Lane Kiffin feels like the best-case scenario.

"While Leavitt is talented, he is also volatile. Working in the Kiffin offense would keep things simple and hopefully tap fully into his ceiling," one recent report via AtoZSports wrote.

The Wide Receivers to Know: Portal Edition

No. 1: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering this month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process. Will LSU get involved? Time will tell.

No. 2: Omarion Miller - Colorado Buffaloes

Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff in Boulder for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns - even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, the former LSU Tigers commit - and Louisiana native - is back on the market. Could LSU get involved here?

