LSU vs. Texas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Texas Longhorns return home fresh off a big upset win at Mizzou over the weekend. They may have only been +2.5 underdogs, but they came away with an impressive 85-68 victory. That was the fourth straight win for Texas after covering as +6.5 underdogs in a loss at Auburn.

On the flip side, the LSU Tigers have lost three straight, six of seven, and nine of their last 12 after starting the season 11-2. They were underdogs in most of those games, but also lost as home favorites to Mississippi State and South Carolina in that span.

LSU is also without starting point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who is out for the season, and leading scorer Max Mackinnon missed last game due to a knee injury.

Texas beat LSU 89-58 last season, and is 11-3 at home this season while LSU is just 2-5 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

LSU vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

LSU: +10.5 (-110)

Texas: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: +500

Texas: -700

Total

151.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

LSU vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moody Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

LSU record: 14-11

Texas record: 16-9

LSU vs. Texas Betting Trends

LSU is 14-11 ATS this season

Texas is 15-9 ATS this season

LSU is 8-3 ATS on the road this season

Texas is 8-6 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 15-10 in LSU games this season

The OVER is 15-9 in Texas games this season

The UNDER is 7-4 in LSU road games this season

The OVER is 8-6 in Texas home games this season

LSU vs. Texas Key Players to Watch

Dailyn Swain, Guard, Texas Longhorns

If you look at Texas’ team leaders, you see a lot of Dailyn Swain’s face. He not only leads the team with 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, but 1.9 steals as well, which is the 65th best mark in the nation.

Swain’s NBA Draft stock has been rising, especially after putting up 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting (3-of-6 from deep) last time out at Mizzou.

After averaging 11.0 points per game last season at Xavier, Swain has taken his game to the next level at Texas.

LSU vs. Texas Prediction and Pick

These are two teams headed in completely opposite directions. LSU has lost three straight games, all by double digits, and five of its six losses have been by at least 10 points.

Meanwhile, Texas’ only loss in its last six games as as +6.5 underdogs at Auburn, and won by at least nine points in those other five games.

The Longhorns aren’t currently ranked in the top 25, but it wouldn’t be shocking if we seem them there soon. They’ll keep rolling with a big home win tonight over LSU.

Pick: Texas -10.5 (-110)

