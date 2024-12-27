LSU Football Fans React to No. 1 Cornerback in America DJ Pickett Practicing With LSU
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, in early December with the five-star prospect making things official with the program.
Pickett, the top-ranked signee in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class, committed to Kelly and Co. in July where he ultimately stayed true to his pledge leading into National Signing Day.
From there, he put pen to paper with the program before he was ultimately set to enroll early at LSU once wrapping up his course work in high school.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee last weekend.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers for the first time on Monday where he's participating in bowl preparation with the program.
Pickett will be a full participant during Texas Bowl practice leading up to next week's game.
Though Pickett can practice with the team and get accustomed to a college regime, he will be unable to play in LSU's Dec. 31 Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears. Early-enrollees are ineligible for bowl games with their current squads.
It's no secret Pickett is one of the big fish in the program's 2025 Recruiting Class. He's a unicorn of a defensive back with the program raving about what he can provide moving forward.
He's a long, lanky piece of the secondary that thrives with his versatility. Pickett can play both the cornerback and safety roles where Kelly is eager to get him in the mix.
Now that Pickett is enrolled at LSU, what do the fans think of the sought-after signee? How eager is the fanbase to see the top-ranked defensive back in action next fall?
The Reactions:
The last cornerback to enroll in December with the program was none other than star defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. The Louisiana native signed with the Tigers before enrolling at LSU where he would then work through bowl practices with the program.
Fans raved about the similarities between Stingley and Pickett where the five-star Tiger is now the latest defensive back to work through bowl preparation with the program.
"The Next Great":
The Other Reactions:
"Give him the offseason to get right in that weight room. Gotta pick up some weight in the SEC."
"Can't wait Show em what you got!"
It's clear the LSU fanbase is eager to see Pickett get in reps, and after the first footage of the coveted recruit was released, all fans quickly showed praise to the next stud in Baton Rouge.
