LSU Football Finalizing Deal to Hire Lane Kiffin as Next Head Coach of the Tigers

Kiffin has made his move after a long-awaited decision, LSU Tigers land the coveted head coach.

Zack Nagy

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers are finalizing a deal to name Lane Kiffin the program's next head coach, multiple sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports reported the news first.

In a move that will send shockwaves across the college football scene, Kiffin will depart Oxford after six seasons and make his way to Baton Rouge as the next leader of the Bayou Bengals.

No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but Kiffin has made his move. He's out as the leader in the Magnolia State.

In a stunning decision, Kiffin will walk away from the Rebels to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers as the program in Louisiana presses the reset button.

LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry and Co. circled Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board, went all-in, and have now made history with a record-setting contract offer.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin will receive over $25 million in "roster cash" annually with LSU preparing to hand the keys to the most coveted shot-caller on the market.

Kiffin led the Rebels to unprecedented heights during his time with Ole Miss - including five consecutive bowl berths (including three wins and two New Year's Six appearances) and three 10-win seasons (including the first ever 11-win season and the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history).

In 13 seasons at the NCAA level, Kiffin owns an all-time record of 105-52 -- including a 44-18 mark with the Rebels entering the 2025 season.

Kiffin's 44 wins has him tied with David Cutcliffe for third in Ole Miss history entering 2025, and in 2024 he became the fastest in program history to 40 wins -- doing so in 57 games, three fewer than Vaught.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now, he's made his move. Kiffin will depart Oxford and replace Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge as the program's next head coach in an unprecedented move during this year's coaching carousel.

LSU has landed the successor to Kelly with a significant financial promise being made to Kiffin as the new era of football in Baton Rouge prepares to unfold.

There's a new leader of the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

