ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
The LSU Tigers will square off against No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in Norman for the regular season finale at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
In a matchup where the LSU Tigers will be looking to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes, interim head coach Frank Wilson and Co. enter the clash with with a difficult task.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Now, with "game week" arriving, the early predictions are rolling in with the ESPN Football Power Index locking in an early pick heading into Week 14.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-122)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- LSU: +310
- Oklahoma: -400
Total
- Over 36.5 (-112)
- Under 36.5 (-108)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 36.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers will have a 26.2 percent chance to upset the Sooners in Week 14 against the Sooners.
On the other side, Oklahoma will have a whopping 73.8 percent chance to earn the win and further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
The LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners will kickoff for 2:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the 2025 regular season finale.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.