Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford, according to multiple reports.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has navigated a historic 2025 season in the Magnolia State with the Rebels on the verge of clinching a berth in the College Football Playoff - with an opportunity to host in the first-round.
But it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators turning up the heat for his services.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But the LSU administration will have to wait until Saturday to see what the verdict is with Ole Miss and Florida remaining in contact with Kiffin's camp as well in a three-team race.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, with LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss pushing for Kiffin, the betting lines have been revealed:
The Kiffin Sweepstakes: Betting Odds to Land Kiffin
LSU: -200
Florida: +175
Ole Miss: +600
Other: +700
Kiffin is the betting favorite for the LSU Tigers job with the program rolling out the red carpet for the most popular name on the coaching carousel.
The Decision Timeline:
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:Empty heading
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.