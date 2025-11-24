No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 13 matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the final home game of the 2025 season.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
After several months of being committed to the hometown school, Mack elected to shut down his recruitment over the summer where the top-ranked receiver reiterated he was fully focused on the LSU Tigers ahead of his senior campaign.
But a recent coaching change put Mack's commitment in limbo with Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan recently being relieved of their duties in late October.
Mack has since doubled down on his commitment to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media last week.
"I'm still 100% committed to Tiger Nation," Mack wrote in a statement via social media.
The top-ranked wide receiver in Louisiana is all in on the Tigers where he once again reaffirmed his pledge to the program after returning to Death Valley this past weekend for another unofficial visit.
Now, despite the outside chatter surrounding the Bayou Bengals' coaching search, the program is set to receive a signature from Mack next week during the Early Signing Period.
