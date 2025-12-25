LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Considering Return After Entering Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne recently revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media this week.

Curne, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

A source familiar with Curne's process tells LSU Tigers On SI that the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks will be a school to watch across his Transfer Portal process.

But Curne isn't jumping ship so fast where he remains with the program during Texas Bowl preparation, according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

"You'd love to keep Carius Curne. I have been told that Carius Curne is open to returning to LSU. He's playing in the bowl game and he is open to returning to LSU," Moscona said via Locked On LSU.

"A lot of these guys are going to declare for the portal to see what the market is like for them."

Now, it's wait and see mode where Curne will be a highly coveted player in the Transfer Portal if he elects to keep his name in the system.

According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on Jan. 2 where the window will open.

Along with Curne, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols will depart Baton Rouge after revealing plans of entering the Transfer Portal.

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers.

But after two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Echols has officially made his move with intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once it opens on Jan. 2.

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, he's set to test the free agent market with three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

