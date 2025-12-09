LSU Football Five-Star True Freshman Earns Major Award After Dominant 2025 Season

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett turned heads across his true freshman campaign in 2025 after shining on Blake Baker's defense in Baton Rouge.

The Bayou Bengals utilized a three-man rotation at the cornerback position where Pickett was accompanied by Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane and sophomore defensive back PJ Woodland this fall.

For Pickett, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder out of Florida took America by storm on the prep scene with his sheer size intimidated opponents, but his five-star status reflected his production on the field.

Now, since arriving in the Bayou State, Pickett has showcased star potential after allowing only 13 catches on 35 targets this season while also logging three interceptions (tied for team-high), and giving up just one touchdown across 12 games.

Pickett has now been named the On3 Sports True Freshman of the Year on defense following a stellar campaign in Baton Rouge.

"DJ Pickett looks like the next star cornerback at LSU. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Florida native was one of several true freshman cornerbacks who turned in an outstanding debut season, along with Alabama’s Dijon Lee and Oregon’s Brandon Finney," On3 Sports' Charles Power wrote.

"While the latter two drew plenty of national attention on College Football Playoff teams, Pickett quietly put together the most complete season of the trio.

"The Florida native was excellent in coverage, giving up the fewest yards among the three. He was especially strong in man coverage, not surrendering a touchdown or deep ball while playing on an island at the second-highest rate among true freshman corners, per On3’s Clark Brooks.

"Pickett also tied for the national lead among true freshman corners with three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick against Florida. He further distinguished himself as an outstanding run defender and blitzer with six pressures, two sacks, and 11 stops, according to Pro Football Focus."

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

Pickett is in line to return to LSU for his sophomore campaign in 2026 where secondary coach Corey Raymond prepares to utilize his youngster as CB1 in Baton Rouge.

The LSU defensive staff consisting of coordinator Blake Baker, EDGE coach Kevin Peoples, secondary coach Corey Raymond, and safeties coach Jake Olsen were retained under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

