Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason as the program navigates a pivotal stretch in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin was introduced as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals on Nov. 30, the program's championship expectations skyrocket with new leadership arriving in town.

Since his arrival, the LSU Tigers have assembled a star-studded coaching staff, talented 2026 Recruiting Class, and the No. 1 Transfer Portal haul in America with 42 newcomers signed.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

There have been national pundits that have called out Kiffin for his move from Ole Miss to LSU across the last 60 days, but the tide is slowly turning with media personalities buying into what he's building in Baton Rouge.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum is one of them after his recent remarks on the future of the LSU program under Kiffin's guidance.

“Everything is different for many reasons,” Finebaum stated. “In the end, I believe Lane Kiffin is going to come out of this very well. He took the chance. He took the hits.

"But ultimately, what was he trying to accomplish? He was trying to get to LSU, get in position and make them into a contender. He has done that.”

The resources at LSU give Kiffin the chance to enter win-now mode - where he's clearly thriving after showcasing what he has at his disposal via the Transfer Portal.

Lane Kiffin’s first 60 days as #LSU’s head coach:



- No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America

- Inks No. 1 QB, No. 1 OL + No. 1 EDGE

- Four Top-50 Transfer WRs

- Trio of 5-Star Signees in 2026 Class

- Retains Harlem Berry + Caden Durham

- Much More…



Business is booming for LSU. pic.twitter.com/8Aofpa1IJr — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 27, 2026

“He’s never been in a place quite like this,” Finebaum added. “Neither Tennessee nor Ole Miss equals LSU.

"He doesn’t have to win the national championship in a year, but I think he will make a run. He’s a smart coach, he’s got a good staff, and he’s at a place where everything is going for him.”

Now, all eyes are on Kiffin and the LSU Tigers heading into the 2026 season with the new leadership in Baton Rouge breathing life into the program once again.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: