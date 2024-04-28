LSU Football: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers Ink Deals With Nike After NFL Draft
LSU stole headlines on Thursday night at the 2024 NFL Draft after a trio of Tigers heard their names called in the first round.
Jayden Daniels came off of the board at No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders while Malik Nabers became the second Tiger selected at No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.
The final Tiger drafted in the first round was Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, the first round trio has inked their footwear and apparel deals after signing with Nike this week. "The Swoosh" announced their 2024 Rookie Class with Daniels, Nabers and Thomas Jr. headlining the group.
Nike signed 20 NFL rookies with 11 of the signees selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft.
Here's the full breakdown of the players who have inked footwear and apparel deals with "The Swoosh":
- Terrion Arnold - Alabama - Dallas Cowboys
- Trey Benson - Florida State
- Keon Coleman - Florida State
- Blake Corum - Michigan
- Jayden Daniels - LSU - Washington Commanders
- Cooper Dejean - Iowa
- Braden Fiske - Florida State
- Troy Franklin - Oregon
- Laitu Latu - UCLA - Indianapolis Colts
- Marshawn Lloyd - USC
- Drake Maye - North Carolina - New England Patriots
- Jalen McMillan - Washington
- Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - Philadelphia Eagles
- Malik Nabers - LSU - New York Giants
- Ja'Lynn Polk - Washington
- Chop Robinson - Penn State - Miami Dolphins
- Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jared Verse - Florida State - Los Angeles Rams
- Nate Wiggins - Clemson - Baltimore Ravens
- Xavier Worthy - Texas - Kansas City Chiefs
For Daniels, he's dialed in to begin his career with the Comanders; a franchise in dire need of getting back to relevancy after years of struggles.
He's back to square one and knows it'll be a grind to get to the top of the depth chart.
"It is not a given I'm a starter Week 1," Daniels said. "I got to earn it. I got to learn the playbook, earn the respect of my teammates, and go out there and try to win football games."
He detailed the precise approach he's taken as he prepares for his NFL journey, eyeing Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as role models.
"How [Manning and Brady] market themselves, how they carry themselves as franchise guys," Daniels said. "Hopefully one day be in their shoes. You never see any off-the-field issues about them. They carry themselves with a high standard and I want to be in their shoes one day. Hopefully I get there, but I've got my own dream, my own road to take."
Now, Daniels has fulfilled his NFL dreams with more hurdles to jump as he begins in career.
