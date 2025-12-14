Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Week 15 against the New York Giants after aggravating his elbow injury in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Daniels started the team's loss to Minnesota but was injured after throwing an interception and did not return. The star quarterback finished the game with 78 passing yards, completing 9 of his 20 attempts.
As of Friday, Daniels had not yet been cleared for contact, even though he practiced during the week. The Commanders may consider shutting the star quarterback done since they are already eliminated from the playoffs, but head coach Dan Quinn said this week that the team has not yet broached that subject.
With Daniels out of the lineup, the Commanders are 2.5-point road underdogs agaisnt their division rival -- the New York Giants -- in Week 15. New York has won two of five games at home, but it has just two total wins this season.
The Commanders went to the NFC title game last season, but they've taken a huge step back in 2025. Daniels has struggled as well, completing just 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight scores and three picks.
Even with Daniels out, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is taking the OVER in this game, which he shared in his Road to 272 column earlier this week:
There's no need to overthink this game. This NFC East battle is a matchup between two of the worst defenses the NFL has to offer. The Commanders and Giants rank 30th and 31st in opponent EPA per play. 28th and 29th in opponent success rate, and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.
Don't let Jayden Daniels' injury scare you away from betting the OVER in this game. Marcus Mariota has been the more effective quarterback between the two players almost all season long. That, paired with Jaxson Dart, who's in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year, leads me to believe this will be a relatively high-scoring affair.
