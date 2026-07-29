LSU Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

As the No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2026 debuts its talent this season, LSU fans will be watching for the standout freshman among an elite roster of veterans and transfers.

There are some that are already setting high standards for not only their LSU career, but also this upcoming season as a freshman.

And there's one first-year who's most likely to surprise fans with his ability and field time. One that hasn't made all the breaking headlines.

Raw Rookie Ability

Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; The Kentucky Wildcats offense lines up against the LSU Tigers defense during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As the top-ranked recruiting class earned its elite reputation early, highlighted by the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, defensive lineman Lamar Brown, Lane Kiffin didn't stop adding top-ranked freshmen to the line.

He also secured defensive lineman Deuce Geralds to the squad, as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class of 2026. Heading into the fall camp, Geralds is expected to begin as a standout defensive addition to the Tigers, the same way he excelled in spring ball.

He was already a surprise to the coaching staff this spring, as Kiffin praised the young athlete for being able to come in and practice at the level he does, which shows how he is an experienced defensive lineman.

He shined over freshman defensive lineman Richard Anderson this spring. Anderson once passed Geralds in their recruiting cycle, being named the No. 1 defensive lineman for the class of 2026.

Now, Geralds is setting a new standard, one that surprised coaches this spring and is sure to surprise fans this fall.

Path To Playing Time

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he is expected to be one of the freshmen who will burn through their redshirt this season, Geralds will not just be a quick rotation to keep defensive coordinator Blake Baker's linemen fresh against tough SEC offenses, but can stand out as a secure defensive player.

If he has a true breakout season this year, surprising fans and capturing the eyes of the nation can set him up to have an impressive career with the Tigers, following in the program's pedigree of producing elite defensive athletes.

He already stood out amongst veterans and top-ranked freshmen early in the offseason and will continue to earn a secure starter position to stand out against the rest of the conference.

Just last August, Geralds was a massive recruiting win. This August, he'll become a household name, surprising fans all over the league as a freshman.

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