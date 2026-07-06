What LSU Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker Must Solve Before the Season

LSU football has undergone significant changes this offseason, from coaching staff adjustments to a comprehensive roster overhaul, with this fall marking the debut of the new program.

With a new head coach, offensive coaching additions, and a transfer portal attack that gave the Tigers an elite play-caller, Sam Leavitt from ASU, there are multiple new faces on the roster and staff.

On the defense, however, standout stars remain with the Tigers, as well as defensive coordinator Blake Baker. With incoming freshmen and some transfer talent added to the side of the ball, there's a new challenge for Baker: making all the pieces fit.

Top-Tier Talent

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the upcoming season, LSU's defense is ranked the No. 2 unit in the nation, bringing lofty expectations for the players this fall. Both the returning talent and elite additions make up that top-ranked roster.

The standout Tigers that will return to Death Valley are senior linebacker Whit Weeks, cornerback DJ Pickett, and safety Tamarcus Cooley. After each player produced major defensive talent last season, these players are expected to have a breakout season this fall, for what could be their last run.

Then comes in the new talent, with Ole Miss transfers edge Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery, and Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield. Incoming freshmen adding to the squad include defensive tackles Duece Geralds and Richard Anderson, and defensive end Lamar Brown.

The five-star recruits, sought-after transfer portal players, adding to an already elite defensive wall, the unit can become a serious threat to upcoming opponents this season. If Baker can make it all work successfully together.

Baker's Bayou Bandits

LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) celebrates with LSU Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) after a defensive stop Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin's decision to retain Baker as the defensive coordinator was one of the most important moves of this offseason, allowing him to continue developing what he called the Bayou Bandits.

After seeing some key defensive players head to the recent NFL draft, with new talent arriving on campus, making all the pieces fit into a successful roster is the first challenge before development.

Baker has multiple elite options for the safeties, defensive end/edge rusher, and linebackers, which is exactly how he likes it, keeping a constant rotation of his players to keep them fresh, especially with his linemen. He knows he has the options to continue that routine, but can only know how reliable and successful they will be in Death Valley until, well, they are in Death Valley.

Making all the pieces fit into a successful product that matches their high rankings will be the first debut of Baker's success under Kiffin. It will also form a concrete wall of defense that the team can rely on during a tough SEC schedule this season.

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