Which LSU Freshmen Are Most Likely to Burn Their Redshirt?

There's always a freshman or two at LSU who simply won't need a redshirt, because it's nearly guaranteed that the NFL will come calling within four years. LSU has three of those athletes this year.

LSU came in with the No. 11 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, highlighted by three defensive linemen. Lamar Brown will likely play at the edge position, while Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson will handle the interior.

Brown and Anderson were both the No. 1 recruit at their positions and top eight overall prospects in the nation. Geralds ranks as No. 4 at his position and No. 68 nationally, but might get more playing time this year than the others.

Nonetheless, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is going to call on all three of these guys to make an impact in 2026.

Lamar Brown

Lamar Brown poses for LSU media day | @lamar1brown_ - Instagram

Brown was the biggest retention in this recruiting class for head coach Lane Kiffin during the coaching change, as he offers one of the best and rawest skill sets in the 2026 class.

The Baton Rouge native has been on campus for years, coming from the University Lab School. He wasn't able to participate in spring practices because he couldn't enroll at LSU early, but fall camp is going to show us what he is really worth.

Brown is a game-wrecker, something that LSU desperately needs in a damaged defensive end room. Gabriel Reliford was supposed to be a starter at edge along with Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen, but tore his ACL in the spring.

The freshman will be among those called on for more snaps, and he will definitely get some experience against LSU's non-power conference opponents early in the season to prepare him for the tough SEC games down the stretch.

Deuce Geralds

Deuce Geralds poses for LSU media day | @thedeucegeralds - Instagram

Geralds is the most likely freshman to be a starter when LSU first takes the field against Clemson on Sept. 5. He showed out in spring practices and worked his way up to the top of the depth chart with his elite physicality on the line and his quickness.

“Deuce has done a phenomenal job, [he’s had a] major impact,” Kiffin said in the spring. “For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does, it says a lot about his coaching in high school, it says a lot about his upbringing with his parents. He’s gonna be a great player here.”

His quick rise in the spring was a surprise to many, especially with a fellow elite freshman in that group in Anderson. Geralds will surely appear in more than four games and burn his redshirt.

Richard Anderson

Richard Anderson poses for LSU media day | @5star_rich - Instagram

Anderson might have been overshadowed by Geralds during spring ball, but he is still going to be called on to make an impact once the season gets underway. He will be one of the most intriguing freshmen to watch during fall camp.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player," Kiffin said in the spring. "It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school."

The lack of depth in the defensive line is going to benefit Anderson's development, as he will be thrown into the fire against some of the top offenses in the country. Even if he isn't a game-wrecker as a freshman, he needs to play enough to develop into one and thus burn his redshirt.

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