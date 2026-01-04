Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are eyeing a franchise quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program keeping tabs on multiple elite signal-callers.

In what will be a pivotal two-week stretch for the program in Baton Rouge, the portal window officially opened on Friday and will run through Jan. 16 with LSU preparing to reconstruct the roster.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, the primary focus is on adding one of the top quarterbacks in America to lead Kiffin's first team in Baton Rouge.

The LSU Tigers locked in on Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby as the primary target with the Bearcats transfer making his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for a visit.

Sorsby, the No. 1 rated player in the NCAA Transfer Portal (ESPN), took a two-day stay with the Texas Tech Red Raiders prior to LSU as the Big 12 program battles the Tigers for the top quarterback.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers, but took that next step during his time with the Bearcats.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Cincinnati program - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he has become a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

LSU appeared to be picking up steam for the top-ranked transfer where confidence was brewing in Baton Rouge.

247Sports' Keegan Knickoson has logged an expert prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out of Sorsby and earning his commitment via the Transfer Portal.

But there’s been a shift with On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong revealing predictions on Sunday night for Texas Tech to win out for Sorsby’s commitment.

LSU has been linked to Sorsby and Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt where the Tigers could shift focus on the Sun Devils signal-caller.

Now, as the clock continues ticking, all eyes are on Sorsby in what has become a two-team race for the elite transfer quarterback.

