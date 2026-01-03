LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has lined up a visit with the Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he is now one of the top wide receiver options in the Transfer Portal.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is currently visiting the Texas A&M Aggoes and will make his way to LSU afterwards, according to On3 Sports.

The LSU wide receiver board is quickly taking shape with multiple priority targets emerging for Kiffin and Co.

The Wide Receiver Big Board: Portal Edition

No. 1: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering last month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

Through 23 career games, he has caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

No. 2: WR Iverson Hooks - UAB

LSU is expected to host UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks for a visit to Baton Rouge as his Transfer Portal process intensifies, according to Rivals.

Hooks, one of the top pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal market, is receiving interest from a myriad of schools with a visit schedule now locked in.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver will check in with the following programs:

Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBA

Hooks is coming off of a 2025 season where he logged 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout campaign for the Blazers.

No. 3: WR Terrell Anderson - NC State

The LSU Tigers are lining up a visit with North Carolina State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, according to On3 Sports.

Anderson, one of the top wideouts in the ACC across the 2025 season, hauled in 39 catches for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns this past year.

Across two seasons with ther Wolfpack, Anderson caught 53 passes for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns with his breakout campaign coming in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder was rated as the No. 2 overall player (No. 1 WR) in North Carolina and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation (No. 51 prospect) in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

