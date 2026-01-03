Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux is in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit of his services.

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

According to multiple reports, Breaux has locked in a pair of visits for this weekend where he will check-in with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also has the Arkansas Razorbacks as a school involved in his process, according to Rivals.

Along with Breaux, there will be multiple LSU Tigers transfers set to visit the Kentucky Wildcats this week - including offensive linemen Tyree Adams and Ory Williams.

LSU has seen a mass exodus following the 2025 season with 23 players from the roster electing to enter the Transfer Portal as Lane Kiffin puts his touch on the program.

The Departures [23]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

