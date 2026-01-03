LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
In this story:
Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Chaz Coleman has arrived in Baton Rouge for his visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman has opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available.
The Ohio native was linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but there's been a sudden shift, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Wiltfong said.
"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."
Now, Coleman has arrived in Baton Rouge where he touched down on Friday as the first visitor for the program this offseason once the portal window opened on Jan. 2.
LSU will lose a myriad of defensive linemen this offseason with Coleman now emerging as a name to watch, according to Rivals.
Kiffin and Co. are also in line to bring in an SEC wide receiver transfer as the portal officially opens for business.
The Wideout to Know: Eugene Wilson III [Florida]
Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has lined up a visit with the Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.
Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.
He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now enters the Transfer Portal as a high-upside player with SEC experience as Lane Kiffin makes his push.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is currently visiting the Texas A&M Aggies and will make his way to LSU afterwards, according to On3 Sports.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal
Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20