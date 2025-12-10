LSU Football Icon Recruiting Bryce Underwood Amid Sherrone Moore's Firing at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is out as the head coach of the program after being relieved of his duties on Wednesday afternoon.

The shot-caller of the Wolverines took over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024 and led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now out as the decision-maker in Ann Arbor.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced the decision was "for cause "after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” in a statement.

Now, there's set to be a new head coach for the Michigan Wolverines with social media swirling about what could be next for the roster in Ann Arbor - specifically quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

Courtesy of Bryce Underwood's Instagram.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program.

Michigan finished with the 105th passing offense in the country, and Underwood had only 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines.

Fast forward to Moore being fired and an LSU icon is actively recruiting Underwood to join the LSU Tigers under Lane Kiffin.

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu took to X, saying: "Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16. We are waiting & will accept you with open arms FOREVER LSU"

We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 10, 2025

Pro Football Focus ranked Underwood as the 14th-best quarterback and 12th-best passer in the Big Ten while also sitting as the No. 162 player at his position in the FBS among qualified signal-callers. Underwood had a 73.0 QBR on the season, per ESPN, which ranked 28th in the country.

But Kiffin is a quarterback guru, and with his assistance, could elevate Underwood's game if he were to make the decision to depart Ann Arbor.

Now, as it currently stands, Underwood has not hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, but with Moore out of the picture, his future with the Michigan Wolverines may be in doubt.

