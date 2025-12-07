Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Sign America's No. 1 Defensive Line Class in Massive Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers took a "quality over quantity" approach in the 2026 Signing Class with the program landing double-digit immediate impact players during the Early Signing Period.

After Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday evening, his first plan of attack was to lock in the 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple highly-touted prospects needing to get over the finish line.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday during his introductory press conference.

"Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, in historic fashion, the LSU Tigers have signed the No. 1 athlete in America, No. 1 defensive lineman in America, No. 3 defensive lineman in America, and Top-10 edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

A look into the dominant haul in the trenches for the Bayou Bengals.

The Historic Defensive Haul:

No. 1: Lamar Brown - No. 1 Prospect in America

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on Friday afternoon with Kiffin and Co. officially signing the No. 1 prospect in America.

Brown, the top-ranked recruit 2026 Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

After making it to Tiger Stadium for every home game on the 2025 schedule, Brown remained loyal to the Bayou Bengals, but coaching changes in Baton Rouge made the final stretch "rocky" in his process.

“They want to see how the new staff is being built out,” Brown’s representation told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. “They had relationships with the old staff, with Blake and Frank. They want to get a chance to build a relationship with the new staff.

“They’re staying committed to them, and they want to see how committed they are. They’re staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.”

Then, after back-and-forth with the LSU staff, Brown made up his mind. He's a Tiger and is devoted to the coaches in Baton Rouge.

No. 2: Richard Anderson - No. 1 DT in America

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson officially submitted his paperwork to the LSU Tigers and has signed with Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge this week.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

No. 3: Deuce Geralds - No. 3 DT in America

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds officially signed with the LSU Tigers on Friday despite a late push from the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU staff in August amid a battle between Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

The opportunity to suit up for the Bayou Bengals and return home to play in Baton Rouge ultimately set the pace in for the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State.

"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

No. 4: Trenton Henderson - No. 1 EDGE in Florida

Pine Forest (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson signed his National Letting of Intent with the LSU Tigers after making things official on Friday.

The No. 1 EDGE in Florida revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators amid a two-team battle down the stretch.

Henderson, the No. 8 overall edge rusher in America, earned offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since as he makes it official with a signature on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson emerging as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

