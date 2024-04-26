BREAKING: LSU QB Jayden Daniels Selected No. 2 Overall in 2024 NFL Draft
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is Washington D.C. bound after being selected by the Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, took America by storm last fall after leading the LSU offense to No. 1 status after a historic season.
Now. he's reaping the benefits after dazzling in Tiger Stadium for two years and skyrocketing up draft boards.
Daniels took home several coveted awards including the Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Payton Player of the Year Award, AP Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and more after lighting up the college football scene.
After an impressive college career, he's now off the board at No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.
The Magic of Jayden Daniels:
Daniels put together a record-setting season in 2023, leading the nation in total offense (412.2), touchdown passes (40), TDs responsible for (50) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134). His pass efficiency rating of 208.0 through 12 games is the best in FBS history.
The five-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week this year, Daniels is one of only two players in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Johnny Manziel who did it in 2012 at Texas A&M.
Daniels is also one of only five players in SEC history to account for 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Heisman Trophy winners Burrow (63), Tim Tebow (55), Cam Newton (51) and Bryce Young (50).
The 2023 Heisman winner became the first player in FBS history to pass for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game when he did it in the win over Florida, setting the SEC record for total offense with 606 yards. Daniels passed for 372 yards and rushed for 234 yards in the 52-35 win over the Gators.
A week later, he tied the LSU record for touchdowns in a game with eight (6 passing, 2 rushing) in the win over Georgia State. He tied Burrow’s mark which was set against Oklahoma in 2019.
Daniels accounted for at least four touchdowns in nine games this year, one shy of the school record and he’s reached the 400-yard mark in total offense six times. He joined Burrow as the only players in LSU history to have three 500-yard games of total offense in a season.
Overall, the coveted signal-caller threw for 3,812 yards, connecting on 236-of-327 passes with only four interceptions.
Daniels became the catalyst behind an LSU offense that led the nation in total offense (547.8) and scoring (46.4). The Tigers are the only team in college football to average 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards a contest. LSU ranks No. 4 nationally in passing yards per game (334.3) and No. 7 in rushing with a 213.5 average.
The LSU offense also featured the nation’s leader in receiving yards in Malik Nabers and the top two touchdown producers at wide receiver in Brian Thomas (15) along with Nabers (14). Both Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are expected to be first round selections during Thursday's 2024 NFL Draft.
