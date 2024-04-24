2024 NFL Draft: LSU DL Maason Smith Visits Several Organizations For Meetings
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith continues his meteoric rise up 2024 NFL Draft boards, and with draft day less than 24 hours away, he's set to hear his name called early.
When Smith declared for the NFL Draft, it took many by surprise after a torn ACL sidelined the star for his second season in Baton Rouge. Fast forward to year three in 2023, it was a relatively unproductive season for Smith.
The stud defensive lineman had goals of knocking his Pro Day out of the park. With that, he had opportunities to crush individual team workouts.
Now, he's reaping the benefits with his draft grade skyrocketing as an early Day 2 selection.
In several 2024 NFL Draft mocks, Smith is slated to come off of the board in either Round 2 or Round 3.
The 6-foot-5 monster of a prospect has NFL franchises salivating at the potential he attains. He's visited with over 10 organizations over the last few weeks including the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, among others.
He's been a prized target, despite finishing the 2023 season with just 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks, with those in the know moving him up their boards.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Smith has his 78th best prospect in the draft while Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has him as his 63rd.
With Draft Day arriving, Smith feels he could even hear his name called in the late first round after talks with several franchises.
He sat down with NFL.com this week to discuss the draft process:
"I definitely think late Round 1 is a possibility," Smith said. "For the most part, all my 30 visits, all these coaches said that they think I'm gonna go [in picks] 20 through 40, 25 through 45. So yeah, I think that's definitely a big possibility for me."
The clock is ticking until the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off with Smith and a number of other Tigers prepared to hear their names called to begin the next chapters of their careers.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Transfer Targets Brian Kelly and LSU Could Add This Offseason
Transfer Portal Primer: Where Does LSU Football Stand During The Second Window?
The Wide Receiver Big Board: Who is LSU Football Pushing to Land Commitments From?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.