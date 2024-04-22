The LSU Transfer Portal Big Board: Brian Kelly and the Tigers Pushing For Prized Targets
The LSU football staff continues working through the NCAA Transfer Portal window with their sights set on adding defensive linemen to bolster the position room moving forward.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle and Brian Kelly's program is set to have a trio of visitors on campus in the coming days.
With the Tigers under the 85-man scholarship limit for the first time this offseason, there is flexibility, but expect more players on the current roster to depart.
For now, LSU has a few defensive line targets on their radar with one already in Baton Rouge for an official visit.
The LSU Transfer Portal Buzz:
The First Portal Offer: CJ West (Kent State)
Brian Kelly and Co. extended an offer to Kent State transfer defensive lineman CJ West on Tuesday, one of America's top prospects in the spring portal.
For LSU, the scholarship sent out to West became the first one this program dished out as the Bayou Bengals continue their search for depth on the defensive line.
West reeled in offers from programs across the nation including Arkansas, Miami and Texas A&M, among others, with Bo Davis and the Tigers getting in on the action early.
Now, he's looking to make his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit with the purple and gold this week if all goes accordingly. LSU Country will have the latest on West's official visit schedule.
In four seasons at Kent State, West tallied 110 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and seven sacks in 36 games for the Golden Flashes.
The seven sacks accounted for had West atop the team rankings in total sacks in two of his four seasons with the program. Along with getting in the backfield, West also deflected one pass, forced a fumble, and recovered another during his stint with Kent State.
In his senior campaign during the 2023 season, West totaled 40 tackles, seven being for loss, and a pair of sacks.
The Current Official Visitor: Simeon Barrow Jr. (Michigan State)
There's a new name on LSU's radar after Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow entered the portal on Thursday. One of the most coveted at his position, sources indicated the Tigers would pursue the Spartan transfer.
Now, he's in Baton Rouge for an official visit. Barrow arrived on Sunday evening and will be in town until Tuesday with Bo Davis and Co. looking to secure his services. The prized lineman has a myriad of potential suitors with LSU getting the first visit of his process.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
Barrow tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The Upcoming Official Visitor: Damomic Williams (TCU)
TCU transfer Damonic Williams is arguably the top defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and after entering last week, he quickly cut his list of schools.
Williams set up a handful of official visits to round out the month of April with LSU getting in the mix immediately. He'll make his way to Baton Rouge on April 30 to check out the scenes of campus as Bo Davis and Co. continue navigating the portal madness. On3 first reported Williams' visit schedule.
The coveted transfer will also check out Oklahoma on April 20-21, Texas April 23-24 and Colorado on April 26-27 with Oregon and Missouri also in the mix.
Last season, Williams logged 33 tackles with 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks and has two years of eligibility remaining. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
The Commitment: Gio Paez (Wisconsin)
LSU added a commitment from Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez before the transfer window opened up this week. The graduate transfer is a depth piece for this program after spending his last four seasons with the Badgers.
Paez appeared in 13 games with six starts at Wisconsin this past season and totaled 23 tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries.
The 6-foot-3, 310 pounder has appeared in 32 games and logged 36 tackles for the Badgers across the past three seasons. Now, it's full steam ahead to Baton Rouge to be coached up by Bo Davis this summer.
