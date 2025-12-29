LSU Football Linked to No. 1 Transfer Portal Player As Lane Kiffin Eyes Major Haul

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers where he immediately becomes the No. 1 player available.

Coleman, a former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed to Hugh Freeze and Co. out of high school, but will now hit the free agent market in search of a new home amid a coaching change.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound pass-catcher lived up to the hype across his time in The Plains despite Auburn's offense struggling mightily over his time with the Tigers.

Through two seasons, Coleman reeled in 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns after emerging as one of the top pass-catchers in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers could be a program to watch in his process after being labeled as a top landing spot for the Alabama native.

Along with LSU, there will be a flurry of suitors including the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns.

Kiffin recently reposted the following post that included the LSU Tigers as a potential destination:

🚨Auburn WR Cam Coleman has entered the transfer portal🚨



Where should he transfer to? pic.twitter.com/ha27Rc2C3o — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2025

It's no secret Coleman will command a payday that will likely exceed $1.5 million per season, but the LSU Tigers are prepared to break the bank during the Transfer Portal window.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, with the No. 1 overall prospect in America ready to find a new home, all eyes are on if Kiffin and Co. will emerge as serious players in his process as Coleman begins the early stages.

