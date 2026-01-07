LSU Football Linked to Washington QB Demond Williams, Reportedly Offers Massive Deal

Washington Huskies sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag, according to multiple reports.

Williams immediately becomes one of the top overall players in the free agent market after back-to-back standout seasons with the Huskies.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder made his way to join the Huskies in January 2024 - opting to transfer from Arizona - where he had originally signed just a few weeks earlier with the Wildcats.

Once head coach Jedd Fisch left the Arizona Wildcats for the Huskies’ job, Williams then packed his bags and followed.

The coveted free agent appeared in 26 games across two seasons with the Washington program - starting two as a true freshman in 2024 and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore.

Across his first season with the Huskies, Williams completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns.

Demond Williams signed a deal to return to Washington last week. It will be interesting to see this unfolds with that deal at Washington in place. Sources indicated to ESPN that the deal he signed was near the top of the market. https://t.co/sbn0KjqMbP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Then, Williams had his breakout year as a true sophomore in 2025 in Fisch's offense.

The dual-threat start become the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Williams also tacked on 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season where his legs became a true weapon of his - lighting up the stat sheet across his first season as the full starter.

Now, the Washington quarterback has entered the portal and there is significant buzz surrounding Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers' interest.

During Williams' time on the prep scene he was once committed to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prior to flipping his pledge elsewhere.

Once he officially entered the Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag, 247Sports' Jason Scheer revealed the LSU Tigers offered "$2 million more" than the Washington Huskies.

LSU has offered $2 million more than Washington. Nothing the Huskies could do. https://t.co/6GrnyHnosV — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 7, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are currently hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 signal-caller in the portal as it stands, for an official visit to Baton Rouge.

Now, with Williams officially in the Transfer Portal, it makes for that much more of an interesting situation in Baton Rouge when it comes to LSU's hunt for a franchise quarterback.

