LSU Football Loses Dynamic Playmaker to Transfer Portal in Big Loss for Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but flashed in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. lose a promising youngster with three years of eligibility after hitting his stride in 2025.

The Tigers have now seen 21 players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal where it will open on Friday, Jan. 2.

The Departures [21]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The LSU Bio: Parker's High School Buzz

"Member of LSU’s highly-touted group of receivers in the Class of 2023 … Consensus 4-star receiver and one of the top players in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 33 at his position by Rivals.com … Ranked as the nation’s No. 37 receiver by ESPN.com …

"As a senior, caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Also had 251 return yards on punts and kickoffs, 172 rushing yards on offense with 1,514 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns … Named first team District 7-5A Division II All-District in both 2021 and 2022 … As a junior in 2021, caught 47 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns …

"Team posted a 12-2 mark in 2021 and reached the Texas 5A D-II regional finals … In week 3 of senior season, caught 23 passes for 341 yards and 3 TDs vs. Argyle Kyle … Standout on the track as well … Clocked at 10.89 in the 100 meters and 23.04 in the 200."

