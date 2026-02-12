No. 1 WR in America Facing 'Constant Heat' From Lane Kiffin and LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff remains in pursuit of the top prospects in the Bayou State this offseason after checking in with a myriad of priority targets in January.

Once Kiffin accepted the head coaching gig in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on recruiting the state's top talent with blue-chippers galore residing across The Boot.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

But there is one offensive weapon in the Bayou State that has emerged as the No. 1 target on the board for Kiffin and Co.

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is the No. 1 player in the state with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff making sure to roll out the red carpet for the current Texas Longhorns commit.

Royal revealed a pledge to Texas on Nov. 29 - less than 24 hours before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job - where the hometown program is now facing an uphill climb.

But it isn't slowing down the Bayou Bengals' pursuit with 247Sports reporting that, "Texas commit Easton Royal has several official visits set, and the Top247 WR is facing constant heat from several top programs, including in-state power LSU."

LSU is intensifying its pursuit for the No. 1 wide receiver in America where he's coming off of back-to-back dominant seasons on the prep circuit.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal offseason in Royal's process with the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers expected to host thw No. 1 wide receiver on official visits.

