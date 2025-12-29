LSU Football Losing Multiple Players to Transfer Portal Amid Lane Kiffin's Rebuild

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town leading up to the NCAA Transfer Portal window with the program expected to spend big in the market.

After arriving in the Bayou State, Kiffin attacked the recruiting trail after inking a strong 2026 Signing Class, but now the "Portal King" is ready to handle business in the transfer market with the stage set on Jan. 2.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, roster spots are coming available with 16 members of the 2025 roster planning to enter the Transfer Portal next month - including a whopping six offensive linemen.

The Notable Departure: OL Carius Curne

Curne recently revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

A source familiar with Curne's process tells LSU Tigers On SI that the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks will be a school to watch across his Transfer Portal process.

According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on Jan. 2 where the window will open.

Curne is one of 16 members of the LSU Tigers' 2025 roster that has revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this month.

The Departures [16]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

