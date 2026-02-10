LSU Football Enters Unprecedented Territory After Pulling Off Major Recruiting Feat

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers entered unchartered waters on the recruiting trail this offseason after inking the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 players.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals reiterated his belief in utilizing the free agent market to bring in the top talent to LSU's campus.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

But LSU pulled off a historic recruiting feat along the way with the program inking the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal Cycle.

Along with the trio of Top-5 players in this year's class, LSU also signed the No. 6 rated quarterback available in Husan Longstreet.

LSU now holds four of the Top-10 SEC Transfer Portal commitments, according to Rivals.

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

No. 3: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

No. 9: QB Husan Longstreet

It's an unprecedented feat for Kiffin and Co. with the program quickly assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class spearheaded by the quartet of elite additions.

Now, expectations are rising in the Bayou State under Kiffin as all eyes remain on the 2026 season with new leadership at the heln.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

