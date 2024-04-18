LSU Football: Transfer Targets Brian Kelly and the Tigers Could Add This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their search for depth at the defensive tackle position in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With the spring window open for business, the Tigers are already dished out their first offer, but more are on the way as this program looks to add talent to the interior defensive line.
It's clear the message from Kelly: Stack defensive linemen via the portal in order to be competitive in that area under new position coach Bo Davis.
“I don’t see any other positions that we need to be in the transfer portal for other than the defensive tackle position,” Kelly said during spring camp.
Now, targets are emerging for the Bayou Bengals with the spring window in full swing.
The latest buzz on LSU's search for defensive tackles in the Transfer Portal:
The Visitor: Philip Blidi (Indiana)
Blidi, one of the more coveted transfers in the portal, checked in with Brian Kelly and Co. before continuing his visit schedule last week. He visited LSU following a trip to Washington. From there, he'll head to Oklahoma on April 19.
The schools to monitor in Blidi's recruitment remain LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, according to those familiar with his recruitment. LSU offered the graduate transfer before the spring window opened.
The veteran lineman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is looking to enter a situation with a chance to boost his draft stock and win a championship.
Before Blidi's trip to LSU, he was set to check out Arizona State, but has since called off that trip before scheduling the midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder spent three seasons at Texas Tech prior to his stint with the Indiana Hoosiers. During his time with the Red Raiders, he appeared in 34 games and tallied 39 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks.
With Indiana in 2023, Blidi played in 12 games with 11 starts, logging 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
The Offer: CJ West (Kent State)
Brian Kelly and Co. extended an offer to Kent State transfer defensive lineman CJ West on Tuesday, one of America's top prospects in the spring portal.
For LSU, the scholarship sent out to West became the first one this program has dished out as the Bayou Bengals continue their search for depth on the defensive line.
West reeled in offers from programs across the nation including Arkansas, Miami and Texas A&M, among others with Bo Davis and the Tigers getting in on the action early.
In four seasons at Kent State, West tallied 110 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and seven sacks in 36 games for the Golden Flashes.
The seven sacks accounted for had West atop the team rankings in total sacks in two of his four seasons with the program. Along with getting in the backfield, West also deflected one pass, forced a fumble, and recovered another during his stint with Kent State.
In his senior campaign during the 2023 season, West totaled 40 tackles, seven being for loss, and a pair of sacks.
The Target: Simeon Barrow Jr. (Michigan State)
There's a new name on LSU's radar after Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow entered the portal on Thursday. One of the most coveted at his position (now), sources indicate the Tigers will pursue the Spartan transfer.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
Barrow tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The Commitment: Gio Paez (Wisconsin)
LSU added a commitment from Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez before the transfer window opened up this week. The graduate transfer is a depth piece for this program after spending his last four seasons with the Badgers.
Paez appeared in 13 games with six starts at Wisconsin this past season and totaled 23 tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries.
The 6-foot-3, 310 pounder has appeared in 32 games and logged 36 tackles for the Badgers across the past three seasons. Now, it's full steam ahead to Baton Rouge to be coached up by Bo Davis this summer.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Prized Freshman Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Transfer Portal Primer: Where Does LSU Football Stand During The Second Window?
The Wide Receiver Big Board: Who is LSU Football Pushing to Land Commitments From?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.