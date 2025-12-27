LSU Football Offensive Weapon, Former Four-Star Georgia Prospect Enters Portal

LSU Tigers offensive lineman DJ Chester plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Chester, a former four-star recruit out of Georgia, signed with the LSU program as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the Bayou Bengals salivating at the potential he attained.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder ultimately earned significant playing time as a redshirt-freshman in 2024, but struggled mightily for the program in the trenches.

Across the 2025 season, Chester was utilized as a "sixth man" for Brad Davis as he played both left tackle and center - logging 291 snaps on the year in a reserve role for the Bayou Bengals.

In 2024, Chester started every game at center and played 925 snaps, but struggled throughout the year - especially in SEC competition.

Chester ultimately compiled a 49.5 grade on Pro Football Focus last fall, but it rose to 51.6 across the 2025 season where neither one thrusted confidence in his long-term potential.

Now, with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in charge, Chester will depart the program in search of a new hiome with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Lane Kififn's Take: Big Spenders Inbound

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

