LSU Football Offers Prized Transfer Portal Tight End Zach Atkins
Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins received an offerr from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Thursday evening, he revealed via social media.
The coveted tight end entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of premier programs extending offers with LSU now in on the action.
Atkins has received scholarships from LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Arkansas, among several others, with SEC programs reaching out.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass catcher is an intriguing prospect. He's fresh off of dominating the DII level as a blocking tight end and it's clear LSU will be in search of one this portal season.
Atkins redshirted during the 2022 season then hauled in 12 catches for 181 yards in eight games in 2023.
Fast forward to this season in 2024 and he’s tallied 18 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
He's the first reported offer from LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal and it will certainly be at a position of need.
All signs point towards star tight end Mason Taylor entering the 2025 NFL Draft after a stellar career in Baton Rouge; leaving LSU with Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green returning next season.
LSU has a pair of 2025 commitments at the tight end position in JD LaFleur and Mike Tyler, but Tyler continues trending towards the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks down the stretch.
For Atkins, he'll be in Oxford this weekend for a visit to Ole Miss and will also be looking to make his way to Fayetteville to check in with the Arkansas Razorbacks sooner rather than later.
He's become the hottest name on the tight end market over the last few weeks with the DII star looking to provide programs with a versatile piece to offensive schemes.
Brian Kelly's Portal Approach:
“The transfer portal will not go away,” Kelly said on Monday. “The transfer portal will be something we have to investigate and look at. I do not want a program that is built on the portal. We have to rely on young players. We are playing a lot of young players right now. A lot of first year players, those that have been here for a very short period of time. We have 19 coming in at mid semester, so we’re still going to be playing some younger players, but there needs to be the right mix and right balance.
“The transfer portal will be something that will be examined closely and if we feel like there’s a particular need there to balance our football team, we’re certainly going to be invested in that.”
It'll be an interesting next few months for Kelly and the LSU staff. The shot-caller for the Tigers doesn't appear interested on loading up on talent from a quantity perspective, but the quality-level certainly must change.
