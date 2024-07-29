LSU Football Position Battles to Monitor During Preseason Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will kick off preseason camp on Thursday, August 1st with the program just weeks away from heading to Las Vegas (Nev.) for a showdown against the USC Trojans in Week 1.
Kelly and Co. will look to piece together a complete squad in Year 3 after struggles on defense in 2023 stole headlines throughout the season.
Now, with the offseason nearing the finish line, it's full steam ahead to preseason camp with the Tigers reporting to camp on Thursday.
On offense, the rotation is virtually set in stone with a few position battles to key in on, but defensively will be where battles truly emerge.
We've seen several newcomers shine this offseason with five-star freshman Dominick McKinley building up his body in the weight room. He'll look to take that next step during Fall Camp for the Tigers and compete for early playing time.
It's officially preseason camp week. Who will impress in order to demand snaps in Week 1 against USC?
Position Battles to Monitor:
Defensive Line: Can a Trio of Newcomers Step Up?
The lack of depth up front stole headlines during LSU's Spring Camp with only a handful of scholarship players on the roster.
Now, after retooling the position group, defensive line coach Bo Davis has a few weapons to work with leading up to the 2024 season.
Headlined by five-star freshman Dominick McKinley, the defensive line room will be one to monitor during preseason camp.
Jacobian Guillory can be penciled in as a starter, but who takes reps alongside him will be a piece to keep tabs on. Will it be McKinley? Or will transfer additions Jay'Viar Suggs (Grand Valley State) and Gio Paez (Wisconsin) step up?
McKinley... The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason. McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals. He's worked alongside Davis after arriving as a summer enrollee and has the chance to take significant snaps in 2024. Will the program take time to let him develop or throw him into the fire early as a true freshman?
Suggs... The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with GVSU. The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Suggs has been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but he's clearly ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school. How will Davis and Co. utilize the impactful transfer?
Paez... Paez is from Los Angeles, California and redshirted his first season with the Badgers. In year two, he played in just one game, but it counted as the COVID season in 2020. Over the last three seasons, he’s played 32 games and logged 36 tackles. A small contributor with Wisconsin, it'll be intriguing to see his growth now that he's in Baton Rouge. Can he hit his stride and become a starter alongside Guillory?
Cornerback: Will Freshman Phenom PJ Woodland Earn the Nod?
The LSU secondary draws concern heading into the 2024 season after a lackluster year last fall, and with the return of cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, all eyes will be on the defensive backs.
We saw sophomore Ashton Stamps and early-enrollee PJ Woodland take first-team reps to close out spring camp in April. Will the two remain the starters at the end of Fall Camp or will others emerge?
Sophomore Javien Toviano is suspended indefinitely following an arrest in July; leaving another wide open spot for someone to come in and compete.
Zy Alexander... Alexander missed the back end of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL, but all signs point to the Southeastern Louisiana transfer to be a go for preseason practice this week. An eight-game starter last year, he'll certainly compete for starting duties in 2024. Can he hit his stride and claim a spot?
Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson... The Ohio State transfers are other options to keep tabs on this offseason. For Johnson, he arrived in Baton Rouge last year, but suffered a season-ending leg injury before the 2023 season kicked off. Now, he looks to take a step and compete for starting duties. Fellow Buckeyes transfer Jyaire Brown will also be in the mix after earning second-team reps during spring.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has a history of playing in man coverage opposed to a zone. It'll be a pivotal factor in fall camp to see who can emerge as a player who can shine in that scheme.
STAR (hybrid safety/linebacker role): Major Burns vs. Kylin Jackson
The position holds the responsibility of both a weak side linebacker and a nickel back for Baker's defense. He implemented the role during spring camp with senior Major Burns taking first-team reps from beginning to end.
But we saw redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson emerge towards the end of camp and into the Spring Game as a player who can come in and make some noise this offseason.
All eyes will be on the progression of Jackson to see if he can come in and stir a position battle alongside Burns for starting duties in the star role.
Wide Receiver: Who Will Emerge Alongside Kyren Lacy?
Lacy will be LSU's WR1 to start the 2024 season after shining during the offseason. With first round draft selections Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. out, it's Lacy's turn to emerge as the next great out of Baton Rouge.
Who will take key reps alongside Lacy? Will it be Liberty transfer CJ Daniels, Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas, or redshirt junior Chris Hilton?
Daniels tallied 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2023 season for the Flames on his way to a breakout season with Liberty last fall. If all goes accordingly, he'll work alongside Lacy on the first-team.
For Thomas, he was a key contributor for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 after racking up 503 yards on 40 receptions and emerging as a go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
The third key option will be the speedster in Hilton. He's battled the injury bug during most of his career, but can he stay healthy enough to provide as a viable option in 2024? Time will tell, but he's certainly emerged as a candidate after a huge offseason in Baton Rouge.
LSU football will begin preseason camp on Thursday, August 1st with Kelly and Co. eyeing consistency during the 2024 season.
