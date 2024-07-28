Flip Watch: LSU Football Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff wrapped up their annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday with several key targets making their way to Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. received face time with players committed to other programs, including current South Carolina commit Jaiden Braker.
A player that has been on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's radar over the last few months, LSU brought Braker back to town for an unofficial visit without an offer in hand.
Then, Friday evening, Baker and the LSU staff extended a scholarship to the Georgia native.
Once the offer was in hand, the Tigers began making moves in Braker's recruitment with the current South Carolina commit trending LSU's way.
We immediately saw flip predictions being logged in favor of LSU to sway Braker away from South Carolina with the latest prediction coming from On3 Sports recruiting expert Chad Simmons.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder out of South Gwinnet High School has burst on the scene as a true SEC caliber linebacker with several programs extending offers.
With a double-digit scholarship list, all signs now point to an LSU vs. South Carolina battle down the stretch with the Bayou Bengals looking to pry Braker away from his Gamecocks commitment.
LSU currently holds commitments from Charles Ross, a Top 10 linebacker in the 2025 class, and Keylan Moses, a four-star Louisiana native, as the pair of commitments in the current cycle.
Now, all attention shifts to Braker with Brian Kelly's staff looking to get him on board in their No. 3 overall 2025 Recruiting Class.
Braker isn't the only player to keep tabs on with South Carolina ties. We've already seen LSU enter the mix for South Carolina tight end Mike Tyler over the last few weeks.
Mike Tyer: Coveted 2025 Tight End
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday to begin his two-day stay with LSU keeping their foot on the gas in his recruitment.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
247Sports recruiting expert Sonny Shipp placed a prediction for Tyler to ultimately land in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class after making the move on Thursday.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
