Flip Watch: LSU Football Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit

God is GOOD! After a great talk with @CoachBlakeBaker I am excited to receive an offer from @LSUfootball @On3sports @NEGARecruits @JeremyO_Johnson @BCWright52 @RecruitGeorgia @dashperformance @rustymansell @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/8G1u66Y2lK