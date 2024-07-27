Recruits React: LSU Football Hosts Top Prospects in America for Bayou Splash Event
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff wrapped up one of the biggest recruiting events of the summer on Friday after welcoming top prospects to Baton Rouge for the annual Bayou Splash.
Kelly and Co. hosted a myriad of players on their radar as they look to build off of the No. 3 overall 2025 Recruiting Class.
Along with key targets in the current cycle making their way to town, LSU also hosted a handful of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle, including the top overall recruit in Jahkeem Stewart.
The recruit reactions are pouring in via social media after the event concluded on Friday:
Jahkeem Stewart: No. 1 Prospect in America (2026)
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
Stewart made a trip to Baton Rouge on Friday where he was accompanied by the top prospects in America with both the 2025 and 2026 classes well-represented.
For the program-changing prospect, he's seen both USC and Ohio State turn up the heat, but LSU is making sure to work their magic in this one as they remain in constant contact.
It's been an eye-opening offseason for Stewart as his recruitment picks up with several programs looking to separate themselves from the pack.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound sophomore, who is prepping for his junior year with the Purple Knights, has taken the nation by storm with his stature and physical traits.
The Reaction: "Had a great day at LSU today. Thank you [Brian Kelly] and [Frank Wilson] for having me," Stewart wrote via social media.
JT Lindsey: No. 2 RB in Louisiana (2025), LSU Commit
Lindsey, one of the top rated prospects in Louisiana, announced his pledge during his unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in April for the Spring Game.
After receiving an offer, Lindsey wasted no time in joining the class as Kelly and Co. continue bolstering the cycle to new heights.
LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson has monitored the growth of the Alexandria Senior High (La.) star over the last few months, and after a visit to Baton Rouge this week, he made the move to extend a scholarship to the Louisiana native.
Wilson and the Tigers have been in close contact with the No. 2 running back in Louisiana as he continues navigating his offseason before what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign.
Lindsey has shined throughout his high school career, becoming a national recruit during his junior season, and the LSU staff had high hopes of keeping the star running back in The Boot.
On3 boosted Lindsey from an unranked prospect to a Top 150 recruit in America in their latest update, checking in as the No. 11 running back in the country.
Jackson Cantwell: No. 2 OL in America (2026)
Keylan Moses: 2025 LSU Linebacker Commit
Charles Ross: Top 10 Linebacker in America (2025), LSU Commit
Damien Shanklin: Four-star EDGE (2025), LSU Commit
Jhase Thomas: Four-star Safety, LSU Commit
The LSU football staff brought in over 30 prospects for the day with the program piecing together one of the biggest days of the summer on the recruiting trail.
The Tigers had both five-star commitments DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) in town to lead the recruiting charge.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was not able to make it to Baton Rouge on Friday. He remained in Michigan over the weekend with the Belleville community mourning the passing of former Belleville High stud Andre Seldon Jr. passing away recently.
With Underwood absent, Pickett and Berry put their recruiting caps on for several five-star targets that were in town along with other key prospects.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with LSU looking to add to their No. 3 overall 2025 Recruiting Class.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on the Tigers' busy recruiting stretch with more updates coming sooner rather than later.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.