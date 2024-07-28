LSU Football: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America Jonah Williams
The No. 1 safety in America is closing in on a college decision with the LSU Tigers looking to separate themselves from the pack down the stretch.
Jonah Williams, the top-ranked safety in the 2025 cycle, is nearing the finish line in his recruitment with a slew of heavy-hitters among his finalists.
LSU sits alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and USC as the final five schools with a commitment date locked in for August 24th.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
LSU currently holds commitments from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), among several other top-ranked prospects in the current class.
Down the stretch, the Tigers will now be looking to add their fourth prospect rated No. 1 at his position in Williams.
LSU held its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday where Williams was expected in town after confirming he'd make his way to Baton Rouge.
Williams was ultimately unable to make it in to Louisiana after bad weather and other variables kept him back in the Lone Star State.
He visited with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns earlier this week on Thursday once the Recruiting Dead Period was lifted with the Longhorns getting the coveted prospect on campus.
“Texas has always been a sleeper for me,” Williams told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong. “No one thought I was still interested in Texas."
The NCAA Recruiting Dead Period comes back in the mix on August 1st and will last one month, meaning, the Longhorns have potentially secured the final visit before Williams makes a decision on August 24th.
There was buzz that Williams would make his way to Baton Rouge early this upcoming week to check in with the LSU Tigers, but according to On3 Sports, the Longhorns have likely received the final face-to-face visit.
Kelly and Co. will keep their foot on the gas in hopes of getting the five-star safety down to Death Valley prior to the Dead Period coming back in the mix.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody logged a prediction for the Tigers to win out for Williams' services last week once he went public with a commitment date.
There are key pieces to Williams' recruitment that put LSU in a good spot. He's a dual-sport phenom and the Tigers have put both the football and baseball staffs in front of him to provide a pitch for the long haul.
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He's logged a 94mph fastball with several top programs pursuing him as a dual-sport athlete.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson certainly have a pitch for Williams.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams has taken his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon viewed as the main competition to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences once again.
LSU secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen have kept tabs on one of the best all-around athletes in America as he enters the final stretch in his recruitment.
Now, an August 24th decision date is set in stone with LSU looking to add to their No. 3 overall recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
As it stands, LSU will be battling with a slew of heavy-hitters down the stretch for one of 2025's finest.
