Three Things We Hope to Learn Against Florida State

There remain a few question marks surrounding this LSU program before they face Florida State this weekend. We know what we’re getting from the defensive line, but the other levels to this defense are still up in the air.

Offensively, the wide receiver play is what separates the Tigers from the Seminoles, but the running back rotation is something to monitor. Florida State has a few weapons on their defensive line, and with the Tigers having a few inexperienced offensive linemen, it could slow down the run game.

Here are three things we hope to learn Sunday:

Running Back Situation

With senior running back John Emery out for the season opener, it raises concerns regarding the depth of the LSU backfield. Many were hoping 2022 would be the year Emery has a breakout season, and he still can, but there does appear to be concern with his status.

Where do the Tigers go from here? Will they start Penn State transfer Noah Cain or split reps evenly with sophomore Armoni Goodwin? This is a spot we hope to get clarity from on Sunday.

The Tigers’ offensive line is young, but the talent and depth is certainly there. Starting true freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, it could worry some people, but not us. His preparation this offseason has shown his readiness for the bright lights.

Secondary

McNeese State transfer Colby Richarson has seemingly made a meteoric rise up the depth chart of this LSU squad. Following Coach Frank Wilson from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, Richardson has been a highlight through all of fall camp. How will he gel into this secondary?

Who will get the start at safety? This coaching staff has raved about Major Burns and his communication skills with his teammates on the field. Does this give him the edge?

“Major Burns, I hope you guys get the chance to be around him,” Polian said with a smile. “Guys like that make coaching so much fun. He is smiling every day. He’s happy to be in the building. He’s got so much great energy. I have so much fun coaching him. I feel like there is a collective buy in from the veterans all the way down to the true freshmen.”

This is certainly a spot to keep an eye out for this Sunday.

Linebacker Rotation

Mike Jones Jr. has become a true leader on this squad along with Greg Penn. You can lock the two in as starting linebackers for this squad, but the rest of the story is still remaining to be told.

Virginia transfer West Weeks has shown up in a big way during fall camp, but freshman Harold Perkins is emerging as a dynamic weapon for this team as well. Coach Kelly has raved about the development of Perkins and how advanced his game is for a youngster.

This doesn’t mean senior Micah Baskerville is out of the picture though. Kelly spoke highly of Baskerville during fall camp with the anticipation he sees significant snaps this season. The LSU linebacker room is loaded, seemingly able to go six deep when needed. We hope to get some answers as to how deep they go and who gets big-time snaps.