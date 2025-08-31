LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Sits at No. 1 in Heisman Trophy Odds
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returned to Baton Rouge for his fifth season of eligibility for nights like Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The redshirt-senior had "unfinished business" in the purple and gold with an opportunity to leave a legacy in the Bayou State.
On Saturday night against No. 4 Clemson, Nussmeier began his final season with the program on a high note after taking down a top-five opponent on the road.
Nussmeier is coming off of a strong redshirt-junior campaign in 2024 where he put the country on notice with his arm talent.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
Fast forward to his 2025 debut and the sharp signal-caller put America on notice once again after leading the Bayou Bengals to a Week 1 victory.
Saturday night's win over No. 4 Clemson became the first Week 1 victory for the LSU Tigers since the 2019 season with Nussmeier elevating the program to a critical win.
In his first game in the No. 18 jersey, the Louisiana native battled through multiple hits and pressure in the backfield to deliver when the Tigers needed him most.
Nussmeier ended the day going 28-for-38 passing with 230 yards and a touchdown while propelling the program to a significant win at Clemson.
Now, LSU's quarterback is sitting with the best betting odds in the Heisman Trophy race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nussmeier currently sits with +700 odds to make his way to New York and take home the trophy after cementing his status at Clemson.
Prior to the 2025 season, LSU's signal-caller was at the forefront of the conversation with Saturday night's victory propelling his betting odds even further.
