LSU Football Receives Stunning Prediction Amid Lane Kiffin's Historic First Offseason

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a strong start in Baton Rouge with LSU's new shot-caller quickly making his presence felt after accepting the job on Nov. 30.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there were immediate championship expectations under his watch with the coveted head coach breathing new life into the program.



“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

There was a primary focus on retooling the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program ultimately seeing over 30 players from the 2025 team depart Baton Rouge - with over 40 newcomers inking deals with LSU via the free agent market.

LSU added the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE - along with nine Top-100 players in the portal - to the program's all-time great haul.

Now, CBS Sports believes the LSU Tigers will have one of the most explosive offenses in college football this fall alongside the Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.

"When you assemble the nation's top-ranked transfer portal class and commit every available resource to making Year 1 under Lane Kiffin a success, the expectation is immediate production," CBS Sports wrote.

"In addition to landing former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Kiffin added USC signal-caller Husan Longstreet and overhauled LSU's wide receiver room with 12 newcomers. The offensive line also projects as a major strength, anchored by five-star Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton.

"That unit must improve after uneven play last fall, when the Tigers struggled at times to protect Garrett Nussmeier and failed to meet lofty preseason expectations.

"Tight end Trey'Dez Green returns as a proven playmaker, and Harlem Berry -- the No. 1 running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle -- opted to remain with the program to see what Kiffin and his staff can build."

LSU continues navigating a chaotic offseason in Baton Rouge with Spring Camp less than five weeks away as the Tigers look to put the puzzle pieces together with over 60 newcomers joining the roster.

