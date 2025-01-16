LSU Football Quarterback Involved in On-Campus Car Accident Thursday Morning
LSU freshman quarterback Colin Hurley was injured in an on-campus car accident around 2:45 a.m. CT on Thursday, according to WBRZ News Station.
Hurley, who just wrapped up his true freshman campaign for the Tigers after taking a redshirt year, was found unresponsive.
WBRZ reports that "Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus."
Hurley was unresponsive but breathing, according to the initial report.
"Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face," WBRZ states.
The cause of the accident remains unknown, but impairment was not suspected at the time of the crash.
Hurley served as a backup quarterback under Garrett Nussmeier during the 2024 season and is heading into his second season in Baton Rouge.
He is currently one of three quarterbacks on LSU's roster heading into Spring Camp.
The State of the Quarterback Room:
Garrett Nussmeier: Redshirt-Senior
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier revealed in December that he would be returning to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with unfinished business in the purple and gold.
Nussmeier, the Tigers' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a productive redshirt-junior campaign for the Bayou Bengals last fall.
The Lake Charles native bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft where he had the chance to be a Top-5 quarterback taken in April.
Instead, he'll return to LSU for his final season of eligibility under Brian Kelly.
It's a monumental decision for Nussmeier with the Tigers retaining their cornerstone to the program for one more season.
“This year was a huge growth year for me,” Nussmeier said after the Oklahoma game. “I said in September I hoped I would be a better player by the end of the year than I was then and I think that has proven to be true. Our team got better throughout the year and there were things we had to fix and we improved. I’m happy for us and our team and for me personally, I continued to grow my game and I look forward to continuing to do that into the offseason.”
Now, he's a name to watch for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, according to CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer:
"I love his gunslinger mentality and reminds me a little of Brett Favre in that regard. He has a big arm and can throw into high windows. I expect he will be surrounded by a solid supporting cast in 2025 and should put up big numbers and on big stages.”
Colin Hurley: Redshirt-Freshman
LSU quarterback Colin Hurley remains on the roster in Baton Rouge after wrapping up his true freshman campaign with the purple and gold.
After enrolling early in January at only 16 years old, Hurley utilized his first season of college getting acclimated to new scenery.
Hurley has turned heads and has proven he can sling the ball, which has given the Tigers another promising piece in the quarterback room.
The Addition: Michael Van Buren
Mississippi State transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren went public with a decision to transfer to the LSU Tigers last month after one season in Starkville. After starting as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, he heads to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
Van Buren provides LSU with a backup quarterback that has SEC experience. In 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024, Van Buren completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing TDs for the Bulldogs.
"When you're looking at your entire roster, you're making an incredible investment across the board. You have to look at each position and if Garrett was to go down, you have to have somebody there," Kelly said this week. "But more importantly you have to have competition at every position. Michael is going to compete with Garrett and we wanted to bring Michael in because he's somebody who has started in the SEC.
