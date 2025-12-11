LSU Football Running Back Will Play in Texas Bowl Despite Intentions to Enter Portal

LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

The former four-star prospect signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way recruits in Louisiana where he dominated as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

In one of the more memorable high school careers in the state, Johnson holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career where he rewrote the record books in high school.

Hardest decision of my life! Thank you Tiger Nation! Let’s finish strong!💔 #ItsPersonalNow pic.twitter.com/WkMiNQQ2oo — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) December 10, 2025

But after struggling to find his ideal role within the LSU Tigers scheme, Johnson will now search for a new home after two seasons with LSU. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Johnson has now revealed his intentions of playing in the Texas Bowl versus the Houston Cougars on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU has seen a trio of offensive players reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this month alongside Johnson.

I am still playing in the bowl game! Will finish this season off right with my teammates! 🐯 — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) December 11, 2025

No. 1: WR Kylan Billiot

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.

Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.

Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.

He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.

No. 2: WR Jelani Watkins

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will enter the portal in search of an opportunity for more playing time.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: