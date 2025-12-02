LSU Football Wide Receiver, Former Prized Prospect Entering Transfer Portal
LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.
Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.
The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.
Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will enter the portal in search of an opportunity for more playing time.
He's the second wide receiver to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week where he joins Kylan Billiot as the pair of departures.
The First Departure:
Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.
Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.
Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.
Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.
He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
