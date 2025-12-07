LSU Football's Bowl Destination Revealed With Matchup Against Houston Cougars Set

The LSU Tigers will hit the road to the Lone Star State on December 27 for a Texas Bowl matchup against Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars, according to On3 Sports.

In what will serve as the final game of a chaotic 2025 season for the Bayou Bengals, interim coach Frank Wilson will lead the program into the matchup.

"We say to our team, if you came to LSU just to play football, then you've made a mistake," Wilson said in November of the Tigers. "The lesson is how you do everything; you don't just turn it on on the field. To continue to try to build on our culture, on those habits of doing the right thing, don't take shortcuts. If you find yourself looking over your shoulder before you do something, you probably shouldn't be doing it, and that propels to the football field.

"Whether it's your assignment or whether it's in a weight room, don't cheat; don't cheat the game. Don't cheat the game because it'll get you; it'll get you when it gets you. You'll be disappointed at that time."

Now, the stage is set for the LSU Tigers to hit the road to Houston for a matchup against the Cougars in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: TBD

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: TBD

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

"My responsibility in game management and of our team is to troubleshoot the issues," Wilson said in November. "So if that was an issue, if it happened again and you had the signal, the shift, the formation, the play and the protection, just how about go wristband one?

"Done instead of all of that. And so, those are the things that we're trying to do to benefit our team, to help us play faster."

Now, the stage is set for the season finale against the Houston Cougars with the LSU Tigers set to hit the road to the Lone Star State at NRG Stadium.

