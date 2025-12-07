LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Kickoff Time and TV Channel Revealed for Texas Bowl

The LSU Tigers will take on the Houston Cougars in this year's Texas Bowl with the program set to hit the road to NRG Stadium on December 27.

In what will be the program's fourth trip to the Texas Bowl since 2015, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will look to wrap up a chaotic 2025 season on a high note.

"LSU is still playing in a bowl game. So Frank will continue to serve in that role. We spent a lot of time together in the last 24 hours as I've been here and less than 24 hours. I've made the decision that he's going to still stay in that role as the head coach of that team for the bowl game," Lane Kiffin said earlier this week.

Now, LSU has formally accepted the program's invitation to the Texas Bowl with a matchup against the Houston Cougars now locked in for December 27.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

LSU will gear up for Houston quarterback Connor Weigman where the Cougars' signal-caller showcased his dual-threat ability in 2025 with 32 total touchdowns - 21 passing and 11 rushing.

Weigman is the only Power 4 quarterback this season with 20+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns after making a statement this fall.

"See where the chips fall as we prepare for a bowl game and have those real conversations with our student athletes about what's next for them. Because each one of them, it may be something different. With their outlook, whether you're a fifth-year senior, sixth-year senior, a junior, freshman, sophomore," Wilson said after the Oklahoma game.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

"What are those things and how do we propel this team to get ready for one more shot, one more game in a bowl game, and moving forward beyond?"

LSU will get one last crack at ending the season on a positive note with the program looking to handle business against the Houston Cougars in this year's Texas Bowl.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: