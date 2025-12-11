LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Trolls Paul Finebaum After Comments On His Recent Decision

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of his tenure in Baton Rouge, but it hasn't stopped the program's shot-caller from spending time on social media.

In an unprecedented decision, Kiffin made the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for an opportunity to become the next head coach of the LSU program.

After the move, social media began swirling with analysts across America weighing in on what it means, why he stepped away from a team in the College Football Playoff, and if it's a spot that Kiffin will remain at long-term.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't believe the stop in Baton Rouge will be one that lasts a significant amount of time.

“He might still be in LSU, but he’s going to have to win a national championship,” Finebaum said. “But I would think ultimately he’ll move on.

"I don’t know if Lane goes back to the NFL at some point. I think now that Al Davis has been dead and buried for a number of years, I think the reverberations from that are over.”

“I think ultimately he’s just never going to be happy anywhere,” Finebaum added. “But I think he could get a national championship at LSU. Dan, stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Les Miles and Ed Orgeron both won national championships at LSU.

"The two of us could walk in off the street and win a national championship down there. It’s not that hard.”

In the same interview, Finebaum stated that Ole Miss didn't have a chance at retaining Kiffin: “Lane Kiffin is like that girlfriend in high school. You walk into the party and she’s looking right over your shoulder at the quarterback.”

After the comment, Kiffin took to social media to respond: “Do you actually have a high school girlfriend Paul??”

Do you actually have a high school girlfriend Paul?? 😂🤣 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 11, 2025

Kiffin, who's known for his savviness on social media, made sure to get in a comment on Finebaum's statement with some banter of his own.

Now, all eyes remain on the new decision-maker of the LSU Tigers with roster reconstruction continuing in Baton Rouge this month prior to January's NCAA Transfer Portal window.

