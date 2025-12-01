Paul Finebaum Reacts to Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss for LSU Football in Massive Move
The LSU Tigers have officially hired Lane Kiffin as the program's next head coach with the new shot-caller making his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kiffin made the decision to depart Ole Miss amid a College Football Playoff run to join the Fightin' Tigers of LSU.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, with the move made official, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has reacted to the news during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Monday morning.
Paul Finebaum's Take: Lane Kiffin Edition
Kiffin The "Villain"
“Yes, he does, and it’s self inflicted,” Finebaum said. “What he just told Marty Smith—three years ago, he said the exact same thing about Ole Miss when he turned down Auburn.
"He stayed because of his family. And unfortunately, for Lane Kiffin, as great a coach as he is—he still doesn’t have a championship as a head coach by the way—he keeps bringing all this on.
“Part of it is he’s always looking around. He has wandering eyes. Last year, had Florida done the right thing and fired Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin would have taken that job.
"This year, the better job is LSU. Three years from now, what if Alabama comes open? You don’t think he wants that job? He was begging for that job two years ago after Nick Saban retired.”
Ole Miss' Move: Pete Golding the New Head Coach
“They should look at what’s happening on the field,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “But if you want to trust this playoff committee, Greeny, do it at your own risk, because I don’t ever trust them when you put 12 or 13 people in a room.
"Now the difference is you would have had Lane Kiffin as your head coach. Now you have Pete Golding. Anybody heard of him? Not really. Is he a better coach than Lane Kiffin? No, he’s a far inferior coach, but he still has the same team.
"So what does he get out of that team? I think they should stay where they are, but I don’t trust this committee to do that.”
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.