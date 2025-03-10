LSU Football's Schedule Labeled One of the 'Toughest' Heading Into 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2025 season with lofty expectations after handling business during the offseason in Baton Rouge.
Kelly's crew reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with the program reconstructing the roster for the upcoming fall.
But it's set to be a challenging task in Death Valley with the Bayou Bengals' schedule providing challenging foe after challenging foe.
A season that will start at Clemson in Week 1 and end with a trip to Norman in Week 14 for a clash against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Tigers will be in for a gauntlet once again in 2025.
The Schedule:
Week 1: at Clemson
Week 2: Louisiana Tech
Week 3: Florida
Week 4: Southeastern Louisiana
Week 5: at Ole Miss
Week 6: Open
Week 7: South Carolina
Week 8: at Vanderbilt
Week 9: Texas A&M
Week 10: Open
Week 11: at Alabama
Week 12: Arkansas
Week 13: Western Kentucky
Week 14: at Oklahoma
Now, On3 Sports has come out and broken down the Top-10 toughest schedules for the upcoming season with the LSU Tigers coming in at No. 5.
No. 1: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 2: Florida Gators
No. 3: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 4: Syracuse Orange
No. 5: LSU Tigers
No. 6: Wisconsin Badgers
No. 7: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 8: Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 9: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 10: Kent State Golden Flashes
LSU opens league play on Sept. 13 in Tiger Stadium against Florida. LSU hosts South Carolina on Oct. 11, Texas A&M on Oct. 25 and closes out the league home slate against Arkansas on Nov. 15.
On the road, the Tigers travel to face Ole Miss on Sept. 27, Vanderbilt on Oct. 18, Alabama on Nov. 8 and Oklahoma on Nov. 29 in what will be LSU’s first game in Norman.
LSU’s schedule features two open dates – Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. The first open date comes before the South Carolina game, while LSU will have its traditional open date the week prior to the Alabama game.
The remainder of LSU’s 2025 schedule had previously been announced with the Tigers opening the year at Clemson on Aug. 30. That game marks LSU’s first trip to Clemson and the first time the teams will meet during the regular-season. All four previous meetings between the teams have come during the postseason, which includes a 42-25 LSU win in the CFP National Championship in 2019.
LSU opens its home season on Sept. 6 against Louisiana Tech. Other non-conference games for the Tigers in 2025 include Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20 and the home finale against Western Kentucky on Nov. 22.
