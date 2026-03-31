LSU Baseball vs. Southern Jaguars Start Time and TV Channel in Midweek Matchup

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against the Southern Jaguars at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

After capturing an SEC series victory over the Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend in Baton Rouge, Johnson and Co. will look to carry hte program's momentum into Tuesday night against an in-state foe.

“I feel like over the last two weeks, we’ve pitched a lot more in line with our talent, and I think that’s going to give us a chance to win here in the back half of the schedule," Johnson said.

"Our offense is going to give us a great chance against anybody. That’s my thoughts on where we’re headed, and we’ve got to start it this week with a good game on Tuesday against Southern.”

Now, all focus is on a midweek clash against Southern with all eyes on the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

The Preview: Southern Jaguars (10-16) at LSU Fighting Tigers (19-10)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 60-4, as the squads first met in 1970 … LSU posted a 13-1 win over the Jaguars on February 18 of last season, but Southern defeated LSU, 12-7, on April 1, 2024, in Alex Box Stadium … the Jaguars’ other wins over LSU came on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field by a score of 7-2; on May 3, 2005 – a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium – and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory for the Jaguars at “The Box” … LSU is 54-3 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Second baseman Seth Dardar led LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 19 Kentucky last weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage … Dardar’s three-run homer in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game versus Kentucky erased a 10-8 deficit and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish as the Tigers clinched the series win … Dardar also contributed an RBI double in Sunday’s series-deciding victory … Dardar on Friday night versus Kentucky tied the LSU single-game record for doubles with three, and he added one RBI in the contest. He walked three times and scored twice in the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

• Freshman designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun helped lead LSU to a series victory over No. 19 Kentucky, hitting .429 (3-for-7) in three games with one double, one homer, four RBI, one run, two walks and a .556 on-base percentage .. he blasted a three-run homer and an RBI double in Saturday’s win over Kentucky … Braun ripped the run-scoring double in the second inning on Saturday to increase LSU’s lead to 2-0, and he widened the margin to 5-0 in the fourth with a three-run dinger.

• LSU hit .341 (47-for-138) as a team in its four games last week with 12 doubles, six homers and 43 runs scored … centerfielder Derek Curiel hit .444 (8-for-18) in four games with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and four runs … first baseman Zach Yorke batted .385 (5-for-13) with two homers, five RBI, seven runs, five walks and a .526 on-base percentage.

• Right-hander Zac Cowan delivered a dominant relief effort on Saturday in LSU’s 7-0 win over Kentucky … he earned the save by pitching the final 3.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts … in his three SEC relief appearances this season versus Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Kentucky, Cowan has worked a combined 8.1 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk, 13 strikeouts and an .074 opponent batting average.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

• Southern improved its overall record to 10-16 last weekend by winning two of three Southwestern Athletic Conference home games versus Prairie View … the Jaguars are 4-5 in SWAC games this season.

• Southern is hitting .281 as a team this season with 46 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and 79 steals in 95 attempts … the Jaguars are led at the plate by infielder K.J. White Jr., who is hitting .382 with five doubles and 21 RBI … infielder Jaylon Lucky is batting .337 with 11 doubles and 19 RBI, and outfielder Kameron Byrd is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 18 RBI.

• The Jaguars pitching staff has a 7.68 cumulative ERA and has recorded 224 strikeouts in 212.0 innings while allowing a .275 opponent batting average and 27 home runs.

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